The Only Criticism of Liverpool’s Midfield Is This – Former Reds Midfielder

Liverpool's midfielders are too predictable at present and must make unselfish runs, former Reds star Steve McMahon believes.



Boss Jurgen Klopp has rotated between James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keta for Liverpool's central three so far this term.











With Keita suffering with a back issue, Klopp is expected to name Henderson, Wijnaldum and Milner in the engine room against Manchester City on Sunday in a crunch Premier League encounter at Anfield.



McMahon thinks that there is only one criticism to make of Liverpool's midfield – that it is becoming too predictable, with everyone wanting the ball.





He said on LFC TV: "If there's any criticism of Liverpool's midfielders it's that they play in front of the front three, passing it sideways, passing it across, passing it to feet.



"There's no one prepared to run without the ball. That is the most important thing as a midfield player – you can't always have the ball.



"So for me, one of the most important things as a midfield player is your movement off the ball.



"You have to be unselfish and run, sometimes, for the sake of not getting the ball.



"Everybody wants to run now because they want the ball – you don't have to; you run out of position to take people away and create space for other people.



"Liverpool's midfield at the moment is getting too predictable."



Liverpool had the upper hand over Manchester City last season, beating Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield in the Premier League and then putting the Citizens out of the Champions League.



So far this season, Liverpool and Manchester City have taken 19 points from their seven Premier League games.

