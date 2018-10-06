XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/10/2018 - 13:06 BST

We Call This Player Maurizio Sarri’s Son – Eden Hazard On Key Chelsea Star

 




Eden Hazard has stressed the importance of Jorginho in the Chelsea team and insisted that his presence in midfield makes life easier for others.

Chelsea signed the midfielder from Napoli on the specific request of Maurizio Sarri and the Italy international has been key to a good start to the campaign for the Blues.




Jorginho has been instrumental in the Chelsea line-up as the club continue to prove the early season predictions wrong and look set to be challenging for the Premier League title.

Hazard, who has also been in brilliant form this term, has lavished praise on Jorginho and admits that now he gets why Sarri wanted to sign the midfielder from Napoli.
 


The Chelsea star insisted that Jorginho’s presence has made life easier for the forwards as the midfielder is aware which ball to play and what run to pick up from deep in the midfield.

“Jorginho’s playing fantastically at the moment”, Hazard told the Times in an interview.


“He controls the midfield. He likes the ball. He had the confidence with the manager already because he played with him before.

“He knows the manager. In the dressing room, we say that Sarri is the father of Jorginho because they always talk and laugh together, but I understand why because Jorginho is a fantastic player.

“He makes life simple for us, the right ball at the right moment.”

The 26-year-old midfielder has played each minute of Chelsea’s seven Premier League games this season.
 