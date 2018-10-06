What A Footballer Bernard Looks – Former England Star Impressed With Everton Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England international Paul Merson has admitted to being hugely impressed with Bernard after the Brazilian winger made his first start in the Premier League for Everton.



Bernard set up Everton's first goal in a 2-1 win at Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, using his skill to create for countryman Richarlison.











Everton beat off competition from a number of clubs to land Bernard in the summer, with the Brazilian's contract at Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk having run out.



The outing at the King Power Stadium was Bernard's first Premier League start and Merson feels that the 26-year-old looks to be a superb player.





"First half he was outstanding – what a footballer he looks!" Merson said on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday.



"Typical little winger, he beats players, good on the ball, comfortable. He was different class.



"He set up the first goal, beats one, next one comes and chops inside and he leaves them both standing still



"Second half he faded and he got substituted. But he is a player you'd want to watch. He will definitely get the people off their seats at Goodison Park, no doubt about that."



Everton locked Bernard down to a contract at Goodison Park until the summer of 2022.



Bernard will have to wait to build on his display against Leicester, with the Toffees not again in action until after the international break, at home against Crystal Palace.

