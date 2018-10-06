XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/10/2018 - 21:22 BST

You’d Need Up To £70m To Replace Daniel Sturridge, Former Liverpool Midfielder Feels

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McMahon thinks the Reds were right to keep hold of Daniel Sturridge in the summer and should think carefully before selling him in the future.

Sturridge was widely tipped to be sold by Liverpool in the summer transfer window after struggling to break into Jurgen Klopp's plans last term and being loaned to West Brom for the second half of the season.




He netted goals against Chelsea in recent games, across the EFL Cup and Premier League, and offers Klopp a valuable option off the bench.

And McMahon feels that if Liverpool wanted to replace Sturridge they would have to shell out as much as £70m.
 


"If you let him go then the argument is, who will replace him?" McMahon said on LFC TV.

"Who can you get to replace Daniel Sturridge at Liverpool?


"The answer is nobody unless you've got £60m-£70m.

"So it's no use letting someone go who is invaluable to you as a squad player if you haven't got a replacement", he added.

Sturridge faces a tough time breaking into Klopp's preferred front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The striker has clocked up just 24 minutes of Premier League football across five matches so far this season.
 