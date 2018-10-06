You’d Need Up To £70m To Replace Daniel Sturridge, Former Liverpool Midfielder Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McMahon thinks the Reds were right to keep hold of Daniel Sturridge in the summer and should think carefully before selling him in the future.



Sturridge was widely tipped to be sold by Liverpool in the summer transfer window after struggling to break into Jurgen Klopp's plans last term and being loaned to West Brom for the second half of the season.











He netted goals against Chelsea in recent games, across the EFL Cup and Premier League, and offers Klopp a valuable option off the bench.



And McMahon feels that if Liverpool wanted to replace Sturridge they would have to shell out as much as £70m.





"If you let him go then the argument is, who will replace him?" McMahon said on LFC TV.



"Who can you get to replace Daniel Sturridge at Liverpool?



"The answer is nobody unless you've got £60m-£70m.



"So it's no use letting someone go who is invaluable to you as a squad player if you haven't got a replacement", he added.



Sturridge faces a tough time breaking into Klopp's preferred front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.



The striker has clocked up just 24 minutes of Premier League football across five matches so far this season.

