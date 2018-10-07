Aston Villa Had To Sack Steve Bruce, Former Championship Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Championship midfielder David Prutton thinks that Aston Villa did what they had to do with respect to the sacking of Steve Bruce.



Bruce was sacked after Villa blew a two-goal advantage en route to their 3-3 draw against a struggling Preston North End side on Tuesday night at Villa Park.











The hosts were reduced to ten men and needed a stoppage time equaliser from Yannick Bolasie to salvage a point in the end.



The relationship between Bruce and the Villa faithful hit an all-time low when he was hit by a cabbage thrown at him by one of the supporters before the game on Tuesday.





Despite guiding the team to the playoff final last year, where they lost to Fulham, Villa had registered a single win in their last nine games in the Championship and had dropped down to 12th place in the table.



Prutton says that the club did the right thing by parting ways with the manager, while also suggesting that anyone who takes over will not enjoy a bed of roses either.



“It’s blatantly obvious that all was not well at Villa. There’d been a breakdown between Bruce and the crowd, as anyone could see, and they weren’t pulling up trees”, Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“Even though they reached the play-off final last season, I lost count of the number of people I heard moaning about the quality of their football.



“I accept that point and I know that fans want to be entertained. But I also know there are plenty of clubs in the Championship who would form an orderly queue to make the play-off final any which way.



“In the end, Villa did what they had to do and they’ve probably saved Bruce from himself.



“He didn’t look like he was going to walk – why should he have walked so early in the season? – but the atmosphere was very toxic and sometimes there’s no way back from that.



“All I’d say is that the man who replaces him won’t inherit a bed of roses either. Toxic has described Villa for a while now and there’s more to the problems down there than Steve Bruce”, he added.



Aston Villa dropped down to 15th in the table following their 2-1 loss against Milwall on Saturday in the Championship in their first game without Bruce.

