Aston Villa Yet To Approach Celtic But Retain Brendan Rodgers Interest

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers remains of interest to Aston Villa, despite the Championship side holding positive talks with Thierry Henry, according to Sky Sports News.



Aston Villa are looking for a new boss after sacking Steve Bruce and the pressure on the club to make a quick appointment intensified on Saturday with defeat at Millwall.











The club have held positive talks with Henry and he is claimed to be the strong favourite to take the hot seat at Villa Park.



But Aston Villa are also keen in Rodgers, though no approach has been made for his services.





Both Aston Villa and Celtic have been in the thick of a busy run of games, but the international break is now set to arrive.



Rodgers has come in for criticism this season due to Celtic's lacklustre start to the campaign.



The former Liverpool manager was also left unhappy at Celtic's failure to adequately strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window.



However, whether Rodgers would be willing to quit Parkhead to move to Aston Villa in the Championship remains to be seen.

