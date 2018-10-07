Both Staff and Players Still Adapting To Scottish Football – Rangers Coach Expects Improvement

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has admitted that the players and coaching staff need a bit of time to adapt to the direct nature of Scottish football and insisted that the game in Scotland is a new experience to many.



The Englishman has been an integral part of Steven Gerrard’s masterplan that has helped Rangers hit the right notes at the beginning of this season.











Rangers are currently leading Group G in the Europa League and registered an impressive 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna on Thursday.



Despite their impressive start in Europe, the Gers have had some issues pertaining to consistency in the Scottish Premiership and find themselves eight points away from the top of the table.





Beale admitted that some of the new players and staff at the club are getting used to the direct nature of Scottish football and insisted that they will become more consistent when they get used to it.



“It's a fact that the majority of the players and the management team are experiencing Scottish football for the first time, so with that comes a little bit of trial and error”, Beale told Rangers TV.



“That's why I think we'll become stronger as time goes on.



“It's unique, the amount of direct balls that you face in Scotland compared to other leagues around Europe.



“I think our defenders have to get used to that.



“And the physical contact; I think referees are a lot more lenient in terms of physical contact compared to Europe.



“That's hard for our players to adapt from a Thursday with a European referee, who can be very picky, then on a Sunday a lot more is allowed to happen physically during the game.”



Rangers are aiming to push up the Premiership standings as they look to challenge for the title this term.

