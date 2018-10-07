Dejan Lovren Plays – Liverpool Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their side and substitutes to play host to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a crunch Premier League clash at Anfield this afternoon.



Jurgen Klopp's side went down to defeat at Napoli in the Champions League in midweek and the German boss will be looking for his side to return to winning ways.











Liverpool beat Manchester City at Anfield in both the league and the Champions League last season and are being tipped to challenge the Citizens for their crown this term.



Klopp has expensive summer signing Alisson in goal, while as the centre-back pairing for Liverpool he names Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren. In midfield, Klopp picks Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino lead the attack.



The German can look to his bench if changes need to be made, with options available including Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita.



Liverpool Team vs Manchester City



Alisson, Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane



Substitutes: Mignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Matip, Alexander-Arnold

