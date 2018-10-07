Everyone Has Been Fantastic For Me – Rangers Coach Loving Gers Life

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has revealed that he has settled in at Ibrox and is happy living in Glasgow.



Beale, who joined Steven Gerrard at Rangers in the summer, had been working with the Liverpool academy following his ten years of experience with the Chelsea academy and a short stint at Sao Paulo as their assistant manager.











The Englishman decided to join the former Liverpool captain’s coaching team when Gerrard made his first step into management with the Old Firm giants.



After spending over a decade in England working for two of the top clubs in the Premier League, Beale has insisted that he is happy living in Glasgow.





Beale also revealed that he has settled in very quickly at Rangers and added that everyone associated with the club has extended their warm welcome towards him so far this season.



“Things have gone really well for me. I've settled in the club, I've got to know all the players really well and the staff”, Beale told Rangers TV.



“Everyone has been fantastic for me and I'm happy living in the city.



“It's only been twelve or thirteen weeks and we've played that amount of games – and when you include pre-season as well that's a huge amount.



“The other thing to remember is that every game has been a competition game, so we've been under pressure at every minute."



Rangers moved up to sixth in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday by beating Hearts 3-1.

