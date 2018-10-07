XRegister
06 October 2016

07/10/2018 - 14:26 BST

Filip Benkovic Starts – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

 




Fixture: St Johnstone vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:30 (UK time)

Celtic have revealed their starting side and substitutes to take on Tommy Wright's side in a Scottish Premiership game this afternoon.

The Bhoys suffered defeat in Austria in midweek when they were beaten 3-1 by Red Bull Salzburg and boss Brendan Rodgers will want to see his men return to winning ways today.




Rodgers has Craig Gordon in goal, while he names a back four of Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata, Filip Benkovic and Kieran Tierney.

Further up the pitch, the Celtic manager looks to Callum McGregor, Olivier Ntcham and Tom Rogic, while James Forrest will want to supply Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths.

If the former Liverpool manager needs to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Scott Sinclair and Ryan Christie.

 


Celtic Team vs St Johnstone

Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Benkovic, Tierney, Rogic, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Edouard, Griffiths

Substitutes: Bain, Sinclair, Mulumbu, Morgan, Christie, Simunovic, Izaguirre
 