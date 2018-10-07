Henrikh Mkhitaryan Starts – Arsenal Team vs Fulham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Fulham vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Arsenal manager Unai Emery has announced his starting eleven and substitutes that will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage later today in a London derby.



Alexandre Lacazette will lead the line for Arsenal, with Danny Welbeck and Henrikh Mkhitaryan providing support from out wide. Emery has gone with the midfield two of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira as the defensive shield in front of the back four.











Alex Iwobi will operate in an attacking midfield role behind the forward line. Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin are set to occupy with the full-back positions, with Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi forming the defensive pairing.



Emery, who has options such as Aaron Ramsey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi on the bench, will be looking to see his Arsenal side continue in their rich vein of form and get one more win under their belt.



Arsenal Team vs Fulham



Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Monreal, Xhaka, Torreira, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck, Lacazette



Substitutes: Martinez, Sokraris, Lichtsteiner, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Aubameyang

