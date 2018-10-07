XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/10/2018 - 20:12 BST

He's Fantastic – Fulham Boss Rows In Behind Jose Mourinho

 




Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has insisted that he will never lose faith in the ability of Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, despite his recent struggles.

It has been claimed in some quarters that Manchester United’s comeback win over Newcastle United on Saturday could have saved Mourinho from being sacked.




His future at Manchester United manager remains under a cloud as there are claims that the club have asked Zinedine Zidane to not accept any offers to return to coaching as they want him to replace the Portuguese at Old Trafford.

Despite his reputation, Mourinho remains a popular and respected figure amongst his peers and Jokanovic insisted that if he will never speak a word against the Manchester United manager.
 


The Fulham boss revealed that the two-time European Cup-winning coach is an immensely supportive figure behind the scenes and has always been ready to help out young managers.

Jokanovic said in an interview with the Times: “He’s a fantastic man and I wish him all the best. I cannot not respect the guy who has won everything.


“We have some kind of situation with Man United. When all the people [United fans] are against him, I’m in favour.

“Nobody supports us like him.”

Mourinho is expected to meet the Manchester United hierarchy in London this week as the club continue to deliberate on whether to sack or support him.
 