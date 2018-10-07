No, I’m Not Worried – Tottenham Player’s Form Not Concerning Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that he is not worried about Spurs forward Heung-Min Son not scoring a goal yet this season.



Son, who won the Asian Games with South Korea last month, returned to Tottenham for the game against Liverpool in September, but is yet to score his first goal for the club this season.











The 26-year-old is expected to be thrown into the thick of the action more often than not in the coming weeks due to Tottenham’s miserable luck with injuries over the last few weeks.



The forward is yet to open his account for Tottenham this season and enjoyed a disappointing outing against Barcelona in the Champions League during midweek at Wembley.





Pochettino has backed Son by saying that he is not at all worried by the South Korean’s poor form in front of goal and joked about it being a case of karma that he hasn’t scored yet.



“Until he brings me the present after letting him go win the Asian Games it's karma that he doesn't score!” Pochettino laughed in a press conference.



“No, I'm not worried about that."



Spurs edged out Cardiff City by a goal to nil on Saturday and climbed to third place ahead of Chelsea, who have a game in hand against Southampton, ahead of the international break.

