PHOTO: We Showed We’re Great Team, Leeds United Star Feels

Leeds United shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell thinks that the Whites showed what a great team they are after grabbing a late equaliser against Brentford on Saturday.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men salvaged a point against Brentford at Elland Road on Saturday in the Championship when Pontus Jansson grabbed a late equaliser for the hosts after Neal Maupay’s opening goal in the 62nd minute.











The Whites slipped to third place in the table with that result, but showed tremendous character to dig deep and come away with something in the end.



Leeds custodian Peacock-Farrell went on to claim that his team showed how good they are with the result as they were reluctant to give up right until the end, despite losing Luke Ayling during stoppage time due to a sending off.



Up against it from the 1st minute to the last. Maybe it’s best to not comment. All I can say Is the determination and strength we showed to keep going till the end shows what a great team we are! #lufc #mot pic.twitter.com/38P0QxyoIw — B Peacock-Farrell (@bailey_pf) October 6, 2018



“Up against it from the 1st minute to the last. Maybe it’s best to not comment”, Peacock Farrell wrote on Twitter after posting a photograph of himself from the game.



“All I can say is the determination and strength we showed to keep going till the end shows what a great team we are!” he added.



The Whites will remain in third place during the international break and are scheduled to face Blackburn Rovers away from home when they return to action after the break.



