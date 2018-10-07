Ross Barkley Starts – Chelsea Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Southampton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their team to lock horns with Southampton in a Premier League clash at St. Mary's this afternoon.



Maurizio Sarri's men have yet to be beaten this term and the Italian will be looking to make sure the record is maintained heading into October's international break.











Chelsea go with summer signing Kepa between the sticks, while in defence Sarri goes with a centre-back pairing of David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger. In midfield, the Blues have Jorginho, Ross Barkley and N'Golo Kante, while the attacking threat is carried by Willian, Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud.



If Sarri wants to make any changes then he can look towards his bench, where options available to him include Pedro and Mateo Kovacic.



Chelsea Team vs Southampton



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Barkley, Kante, Willian, Hazard, Giroud



Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Pedro, Zappacosta, Kovacic, Fabregas, Morata

