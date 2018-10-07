Ryan Jack On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hearts Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to host Hearts at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership game this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard's side beat Rapid Vienna in the Europa League in midweek, but have had a lacklustre start to the Premiership season and sit in seventh spot with just eleven points from seven games.











Hearts sit top of the table on 19 points and Rangers will be desperate to beat the visitors today.



Gerrard picks Allan McGregor between the sticks, while in defence he goes with a centre-back pairing of Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall. Lassana Coulibaly, Scott Arfield and Ovie Ejaria will look to control midfield, while Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.



The Rangers manager can look to his bench if he needs to shake things up, with options available including Ryan Jack and Kyle Lafferty.



Rangers Team vs Hearts



McGregor, Tavernier, Worrall, Goldson, Flanagan, Coulibaly, Arfield, Ejaria, Candeias, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, Jack, McCrorie, Middleton, Lafferty

