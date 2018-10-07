That Was Very Positive – Leeds United Coach Impressed With Youngster’s Bow

Follow @insidefutbol







Leeds United Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan has expressed his delight at seeing the way Jack Clarke performed on his debut for the Whites on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Brentford.



The Yorkshire giants were looking for a goal when the 17-year-old was thrown into the mix against Brentford at Elland Road on Saturday and the youngster impressed.











He caused problems for a Brentford defence that was trying to hold on to a narrow lead and drew fouls from their defenders as Leeds pushed for the equaliser.



Pontus Jansson eventually scored in the 88th minute to earn a point as Leeds and Brentford finished the game level at 1-1.





Clarke impressed the home fans on his debut and Corberan, who works with the club’s academy, admits that it is important that the youngsters are ready to help the first team when required.



He told LUTV when asked about Clarke’s performance: “I think it is very important to have a good squad of first-team players and at the same time and have the young players ready to help the first team.



“I think it was very positive the way Jack Clarke got into the game today.



“This is what we are working in the academy, try to help our players in the academy to be ready to help the first team.



“And fortunately we saw Jack Clarke was ready to help the team.”



With Patrick Bamford and Kemar Roofe injured, Clarke could remain part of the squad when Leeds return to action after the international break.

