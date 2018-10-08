XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/10/2018 - 21:49 BST

Arsenal’s Defence Has Question Marks Over It Against Big Teams – Michael Owen

 




Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen says that there are still big question marks over whether Arsenal's defence can cope against their rivals in the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s quiet revolution in north London is getting louder by the day and Gunners fans reached cloud nine after their thumping 5-1 win of Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.




The win meant that the Gunners have now won nine successive games across all competitions so far this season and they have climbed to fourth place in the table, above city rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal are only two points behind the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool respectively, and head into the international break as the form team in the division.
 


However, Owen, who spent eight seasons at Liverpool and won the Ballon d’Or in 2001, thinks that the Gunners are far from convincing at the back against big teams, despite their ruthless nature while going forward.

“From an attacking point of view, Arsenal looked back to the good old days; they've got players that can hurt teams”, Owen said on BT Sport.


“Against the big boys I think their defence might have a couple of question marks next to it”, he explained.

Arsenal will face Leicester City at the Emirates in their next assignment when the Premier League returns to action after the international break.
 