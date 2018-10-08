XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/10/2018 - 22:20 BST

He’s Got Same Attributes – Chelsea Legend Compares Mason Mount To Blues Icon

 




Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has compared Blues youngster Mason Mount to the club's all-time leading goalscorer Frank Lampard, after his impressive performances at Derby County, and last term at Vitesse.

Mount, who was called up to the England team by Gareth Southgate ahead of the Three Lions’ UEFA Nations League clashes against Spain and Croatia, has been tipped for big things.




The Chelsea youngster made the switch to the Championship with Derby County on a season-long loan deal in the summer and has benefitted from playing regular first team football for the Rams.

Furthermore, it appears the presence of Lampard and Jody Morris at Pride Park has helped the midfielder settle in quickly and kick-on with his football.
 


Langley, who came through the ranks at Chelsea before making is mark for the club, compared Mount to his current manager Lampard and claimed that the youngster has similar attributes to the Blues legend.

“He really is Frank like. There is only going to be one Frank and it's very hard to compare him, but he has the same attributes”, Langley said on Chelsea TV.


“He can shoot, he can pass, he goes box to box and he sticks his foot in.

“He's got a great chance of having a fantastic career”, he insisted.

Mount has registered 14 appearances across all competitions for the Rams this season, while also netting five goals during that time.
 