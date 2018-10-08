He’s Got Same Attributes – Chelsea Legend Compares Mason Mount To Blues Icon

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has compared Blues youngster Mason Mount to the club's all-time leading goalscorer Frank Lampard, after his impressive performances at Derby County, and last term at Vitesse.



Mount, who was called up to the England team by Gareth Southgate ahead of the Three Lions’ UEFA Nations League clashes against Spain and Croatia, has been tipped for big things.











The Chelsea youngster made the switch to the Championship with Derby County on a season-long loan deal in the summer and has benefitted from playing regular first team football for the Rams.



Furthermore, it appears the presence of Lampard and Jody Morris at Pride Park has helped the midfielder settle in quickly and kick-on with his football.





Langley, who came through the ranks at Chelsea before making is mark for the club, compared Mount to his current manager Lampard and claimed that the youngster has similar attributes to the Blues legend.



“He really is Frank like. There is only going to be one Frank and it's very hard to compare him, but he has the same attributes”, Langley said on Chelsea TV.



“He can shoot, he can pass, he goes box to box and he sticks his foot in.



“He's got a great chance of having a fantastic career”, he insisted.



Mount has registered 14 appearances across all competitions for the Rams this season, while also netting five goals during that time.

