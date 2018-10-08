International Break Has Come At Bad Time For Us, Bemoans Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley believes that the international break has come at the wrong time for the Blues due to their good run of form in the Premier League.



Maurizio Sarri’s men cruised to a 3-0 win over Southampton on Sunday at St Mary’s as they climbed to second place in the table to go level on points with leaders Manchester City.











Chelsea have responded positively to the change in philosophy instilled by Sarri following his arrival in the summer and are slowly establishing an outside chance of the league title.



The Blues seem to have gathered a good momentum after their convincing performance away from home and head into the international break with a positive feel about them.





However, Langley is concerned that the break has come at the wrong time for Chelsea as they would have ideally wanted to keep playing to make the best out of their good run of form in recent weeks.



“Personally I think it's come at a bad time”, Langley said on Chelsea TV.



“We've got a good bit of momentum and on the back of this result you want to play again very quickly because that confidence will be rolling in the squad.



“I feel maybe in the international break sometimes you can lose that momentum."



The former Chelsea striker also admitted that Chelsea’s next game will be a great occasion considering the fact that Jose Mourinho is set to return to Stamford Bridge with Manchester United.



“Let's hope not [that we don’t lose momentum] because it's a massive game when Mr Mourinho comes back through the door; I wasn't sure he was going to come through the door, but it looks as though he might now and it's going to be a great occasion."

