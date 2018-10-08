It Can Happen – Sunderland Boss Unconcerned By Carlisle’s Road Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has insisted that he is not concerned about Carlisle United's away form as his team have a good home form of their own to boast of.



The Cumbrians will visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night for an EFL Trophy Northern Group A game.











John Sheridan's team, placed a level below the Black Cats in League Two, have been in good shape on the road, winning four of their six away league matches.



The 42-year-old Sunderland manager believes that such things can happen as the pressure playing away is less compared to at home.





However, Ross also took time to insist that his team have a good home form of their own to boast of and will head into the match with confidence.



"Yes, that can happen at times because there’s a lot less pressure involved with playing away from home", Ross said at a press conference, when asked about Carlisle's away form.



"But importantly, our home form has been very good and we’ll look to continue that tomorrow."



On what he expects from the League Two, side the Sunderland manager said that making predictions will be difficult as they change their style of play quite regularly.



"It’s difficult to predict how Carlisle will play because they change the system quite regularly recently and they have a league game on Saturday to think about too."



The Black Cats won 2-1 away at Bradford City at the weekend.

