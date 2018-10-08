Jody Morris Told Me This About Mason Mount – Former Chelsea Star Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has revealed that Jody Morris wanted Mason Mount at Derby County even before he had officially taken over with Frank Lampard.



Mount, who joined the Rams on a season-long deal from Chelsea in the summer, has been in terrific form in the Championship so far this season.











The 19-year-old earned his first call-up to the senior England national team last week when Gareth Southgate named him in the squad for the Three Lions’ UEFA Nations League games against Spain and Croatia.



The Chelsea loanee is widely regarded as one of the most monumental talents to have emerged from the academy under the supervision of Morris at Cobham in recent years.





Sinclair has revealed that the former Chelsea academy coach had set his sights on Mount and made him a transfer priority for Derby.



“Jody waxes lyrical about him”, Sinclair told Chelsea TV.



“I spoke to Jody before he went to Derby and he said if we can get Mason Mount we're going to get him.



“That's how highly Jody rates him, he wanted him before anyone else.



“He knows what he's going to get out of him and he has an unbelievable habit that Frank Lampard had of scoring goals from midfield.



"And that's priceless.”



Mount will be aiming to make his debut for the senior England national team this week as the Three Lions prepare for their games during the international break.

