Leeds United Will Bring 8,000 Fans – Blackburn Boss Relishing Clash

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is relishing his side's meeting with Leeds United post the international break and stressed the Whites will being 8,000 fans to Ewood Park.



Rovers headed into the international break at the back of a 1-0 win against Bolton Wanderers that keeps them in tenth spot in the table, one point ahead of Swansea City and Wigan Athletic.











Mowbray's side have a busy schedule ahead of them and will resume their fixture list with a match against third placed Leeds on 20th October, with relegated pair Swansea and West Brom to come after.



Leeds will be well backed in terms of fan numbers and Mowbray welcomes the prospect of Marcelo Bielsa's team visiting Ewood Park and bringing as many as 8,000 away supporters with them.





Reflecting on Leeds' last away game against Hull City, the Blackburn manager is aware of the challenge of playing the Whites and said that the Peacocks were impressive.



“We’ll get the balance between rest and work over that two week break before we go into another huge run of games", Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.



"Leeds United at home will soon be upon us, a side who will bring almost 8,000 supporters.



"I saw them against Hull City and they were very, very impressive in the way they played."



Victory for Blackburn over Leeds would move them to within just two points of the Whites.

