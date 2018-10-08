Man City Result Means We Bounced Back From Napoli Loss, Liverpool Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes the Reds bounced back from their loss against Napoli in the Champions League with their result against Manchester City on Sunday.



Jurgen Klopp’s men played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the Premier League to remain on the same number of points as Manchester City.











The Reds could have tasted defeat if Riyad Mahrez had converted a penalty that was awarded to the visitors after Van Dijk brought down Leroy Sane inside the penalty area in the 86th minute.



The Premier League champions’ record summer-signing blasted his shot way over the crossbar as the Dutchman breathed a huge sigh of relief after what proved to be a dramatic finish.





Despite the match finishing in a draw, Van Dijk feels Liverpool have now bounced back from their loss against Napoli during midweek and insisted that he was happy to keep a clean sheet, especially after giving away a penalty.



“Their defence did well. We did well up until the penalty moment”, Van Dijk told the club’s official website.



“It was a great game to play obviously and it’s unlucky that we didn’t score and unlucky [for City] that we didn’t concede as well.



“It was a tough game against the champions and I’m happy that we kept the clean sheet, especially after the penalty.



“We wanted to bounce back from our defeat against Napoli and I think we did.



"They’re a good team and we knew it was going to be hard but I’m happy with not losing”, he concluded.



Liverpool slipped to third place in the table on goal difference after the draw, despite being level on points with both Manchester City and Chelsea, who occupy first and second place respectively, ahead of the international break.

