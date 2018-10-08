Probably Not Bad Thing – Sunderland Boss Jack Ross Assesses Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross insists that though he would ideally like to carry on with the winning momentum, his side's break comes at a good time as it gives him the chance to take a breather from the busy League One schedule.



The Black Cats have one more game scheduled before the international break, with League Two side Carlisle United visiting the Stadium of Light on Tuesday for an EFL Trophy game.











The 42-year-old manager insists that his team had been playing out a number of draws, which was disappointing, and he would have ideally preferred to build winning momentum.



Ross welcomes the break however, even though he knows his side's scheduled game against Blackpool will have to be slotted in at some point.





"Ideally you would like to carry on the momentum", Ross said at a press conference.



"We’ve had a good run with only one defeat in 12, which is good. There was a lot of draws in there though so we want to start to build the winning momentum.



"On the flipside, there isn’t much chance in this division for a breather so, although we’ll have to squeeze the Blackpool game in further down the line, it gives us a chance to take a break and get some rest into players.



"On top of that, we have got genuine reasons for unavailability.



"We’ve got a lot of internationals and we would have been players short on Saturday, so it’s probably not a bad thing."



After the 2-2 draw against Peterborough United in midweek, Sunderland got back to winning ways on Saturday by beating Bradford City 2-1.

