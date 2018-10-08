Should Have Been A Lot More – Spurs Star On Edging Past Cardiff

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has insisted that Spurs should have scored more goals against Cardiff City to highlight their dominance at Wembley on Saturday.



Spurs registered a 1-0 win over the newly-promoted side, courtesy of an eighth minute opener from Dier, who pounced on the ball from close range to break the deadlock.











Mauricio Pochettino’s men dominated possession for the majority of the game and registered as many as 19 shots on goal, but they failed to add a second.



Dier, who scored his first goal for the club since April 2017, admitted that Spurs could have done a lot better given their dominance and insisted that it would have been disappointing if they had conceded a goal.





The 24-year-old also added that Tottenham should have scored more goals to kill the game off rather than waiting for the referee’s final whistle to breathe a sigh of relief.



“I thought we controlled the game throughout, created a lot of chances and the only negative is that we’ve only come away with one goal, I feel like it should have been a lot more”, Dier told the club’s official website.



“It would have been really disappointing if we’d conceded a goal.



“They had a chance from a set-piece where I think I should have done better myself and a few half-chances, but nothing very clear. For the most part and overall, we can be happy.



“We’ve got the clean sheet, we’ve won and we can go into the international break feeling positive”, he concluded.



The result meant that Spurs are now enjoying their best start to a Premier League season after eight games since the 2016/17 campaign, and have won six out of their first eight games for the first time ever.

