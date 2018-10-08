Thanks Liverpool, It’s Working For Both of Us – Steven Gerrard Pleased With Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has thanked his former club Liverpool for letting Ryan Kent join the Gers on loan at the start of the season and insisted that the move is proving beneficial for all parties.



The Liverpool loanee opened the scoring as early as in the second minute during the Gers’ 3-1 win over Hearts at Ibrox on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.











Kent was adjudged man of the match for his stellar performance as he helped Rangers get off to a flying start against the league leaders, who were handed their first defeat of the season on Sunday.



The winger is slowly starting to find his feet at the club and Gerrard admitted that Kent is settling in well in his new surroundings.





Gerrard also thanked Liverpool for letting the player join Rangers on loan and insisted that the move is tremendously benefitting the young man at this point in time.



“He’s very happy, he’s settled in really well and he’s coming out of his shell even more because he’s a quiet kid”, Gerrard told Rangers TV.



“But his performances have been really good and they’ve got stronger as we’ve gone on. The last two have been right up there in the top drawer.



“He deserved man of the match, he deserved his goal and I’m pleased for him.



"But we have to credit Rangers for giving Ryan the opportunity and also thank Liverpool for letting us use him, because at the moment it’s working for both of us.”



Kent has made 17 appearances across all competitions for the Old Firm giants this season and will be aiming to enjoy an extended run in the team before he returns to Anfield.