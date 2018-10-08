This Is Leeds United’s Biggest Challenge – Championship Manager On Whites’ Promotion Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has claimed that keeping everyone fit will be the biggest challenge that Leeds United will face this season if they are to clinch promotion to the Premier League.



The Tigers succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday in the Championship and are now rock bottom in the table with just eight points from their 12 games so far this season.











Hull faced three promotion contenders in the form of Middlesbrough, Leeds and Sheffield United in recent weeks and have managed just a single point during that run.



Adkins insisted that all three teams are the top contenders for promotion despite their varying approaches towards the game.





He went on to claim that the Whites’ hopes of getting promoted under Marcelo Bielsa will rest on their ability to keep everyone fit and injury-free over the course of the long season.



“We had three close games. Middlesbrough who we drew with, Leeds United on Tuesday, and Sheffield United”, Adkins was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“They are three teams who I think will get promoted this season. Three good sides.



“Why those three? The three teams all play different ways and it shows there’s different ways to play football and win games.



“Middlesbrough are well equipped in what they go and do.



“Leeds, whether they can keep everyone fit is the other side of it, but some of the football they play is really good.



“And Sheffield United are now well equipped. They have an excellent manager, an excellent group of players and are going to be able to deal with injuries”, Adkins explained.



Leeds slipped down to third place in the Championship table after their 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday and are two points behind Sheffield United, who are now leading the pack with 25 points.

