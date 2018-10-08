We’re Stretched – Sunderland Boss Admits Team Selection For Carlisle United Clash Easier

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has conceded that his team will be "stretched" for their EFL Trophy game against Carlisle United on Tuesday night, with as many as 14 players being unavailable for the fixture.



With the international break kicking in, as many as four first-teamers, Jon McLaughlin, Bryan Oviedo, Tom Flanagan and Bali Mumba, are away with their national teams.











Midfielder Max Power is suspended following his red card against Bradford City, while key players Josh Maja, Jerome Sinclair and Lee Cattermole will not be risked due to carrying slight knocks.



Glenn Loovens, Charlie Wyke, Duncan Watmore, Lynden Gooch and Denver Hume are the other players that are also out with injury.





The Sunderland manager admits that the situation as it stands is that he will field all the players that are available to him and in that respect picking the team is easy.



"Ordinarily it’s difficult but we have 14 players unavailable tomorrow so in that sense, the team that will play will be the players that are available", Ross said at a press conference.



"Usually yes, it would be difficult to strike that balance, but we are so stretched it will be easier.



"You look at someone like Bali Mumba, he would have had an opportunity in this one, but he’s away on international duty.



"There’s a real mix of reasons players are unavailable .



"There’s about 10/11 first team players available and the rest will be made up of U23 players.



"And even then, with the exception of Bali and Benji Kimpioka who’s been involved recently, a lot of our stronger U23 players – [Elliot] Embleton, [Luke] Molyneux – are out on loan at the moment.



"We’re stretched in terms of trying to put a team together, but the positive is we don’t have a game on Saturday."



Sunderland were set to face Blackpool at the weekend, but the game will not take place, giving Ross' men a break.

