You Saw Our Hunger – Celtic Star Hails St Johnstone Thrashing

Celtic winger James Forrest has insisted that the Bhoys were hungry and ruthless during their massive win over St Johnstone on Sunday as they put their disappointment against RB Leipzig behind them.



Brendan Rodgers’ men registered an emphatic 6-0 win away from home at McDiarmid Park on Sunday in a performance that underlined why the Hoops have been double treble winners in recent years.











The defending champions established a five-goal advantage in the first half courtesy of a quartet of goals from Forrest and a strike from Odsonne Edouard, before Callum McGregor completed the rout in the second half.



Forest was named man of the match for his outstanding performance and insisted that Celtic were hungry and ruthless against the hosts on Sunday as they recovered from a 3-1 defeat against Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday.





The winger also admitted that he is delighted to have scored four goals for the first time in his career and added that he was extremely happy with the overall performance.



“We were ruthless and you saw that hunger. It was 5-0 at half-time and we were wanting more”, Forest told the club’s official website.



“When we came out after the break we were looking to repeat that but we didn’t keep it going to the same level as the first-half.



“The gaffer wanted a clean sheet so we did that and managed to score another goal as well.



“I’m absolutely delighted. I went in at half-time having scored four and I’ve never scored four before.



“I wanted to keep contributing to the team and score more but I never managed to get another chance in the second.



“I’m delighted with the goals and the performance today”, he added.



Celtic climbed to third place in the table with the win on Sunday and will next face Hibernian when the Premiership returns after the international break.

