06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/10/2018 - 22:09 BST

At Arsenal, Arsene Wenger Shaped Me – France U21 Star

 




Former Arsenal youngster Jeff Reine-Adelaide has insisted that Arsene Wenger’s influence on him goes beyond helping him to progress as a player.

The winger joined Arsenal from Lens in 2015 and made his bow in senior football under Wenger’s tutelage, clocking up eight appearances for the Gunners before leaving the club last summer.




Wenger ended his 22-year stay with Arsenal at the end of last season and Reine-Adelaide admits that it was a huge moment for the club when the Frenchman finally left the Emirates.

Speaking about Wenger’s influence on his career, Reine-Adelaide revealed that the Frenchman was always available for a chat and was constantly encouraging him to do well.
 


He admits that the legendary manager not only helped him to progress as a footballer, but also shaped him as a young man, something he feels most coaches should do.

The former Gunner told French outlet Foot Mercato: “It was a very important moment and it touched a lot of people at Arsenal as he was there for a long time.


“Arsene taught me a lot.

"I think I learned how to have a big mind from him.

"It was not always easy but he helped me, he always spoke to me, before or after training and told me that I was a young player and it would happen for me one day or another.

“He helped me to progress, not only as a player but also as a young man. It is important for coaches to help people become men.

“I don’t know whether he will coach another team. But I hope it happens, for him.”

Reine-Adelaide has found success since joining Angers last summer and has been called up to the France Under-21 squad.
 