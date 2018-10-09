Come Back Fit And Continue With This Form – Former Chelsea Defender Tells Blues Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Sinclair has expressed his delight for Ross Barkley, who scored in Chelsea's 3-0 win away at Southampton after being handed a start by Maurizio Sarri, and is desperate for him to come back fit and well from international duty.



Barkley has taken time to get going at Chelsea, but Sarri has lavished praise on the midfielder in recent weeks and he has been called up for the England squad over the international break.











Sinclair thinks that Barkley's performance at St Mary's merited a goal and he feels he will be brimming with confidence when he links up with Gareth Southgate's squad.



The former Blues defender said on Chelsea TV: "Barkley, so pleased for him because I thought he was very bright in the first half and he was in and around things – and you thought he deserves a goal for his industry and he was trying to make things happen.





"He goes away with England now and he'll feel that he deserves to be there on merit.



"Hopefully he will come back fit and well and continue with this form", Sinclair added.



Barkley completed 81 minutes at St Mary's before being replaced by Mateo Kovacic and will hope to have done enough to start the Blues' next match.



Chelsea are next in action following the international break when they play host to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge – and they will be looking to pile the pressure on former Blues boss Jose Mourinho.

