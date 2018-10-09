XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/10/2018 - 13:41 BST

Compare Him With David de Gea – Former Chelsea Star Hails Kepa Arrizabalaga

 




Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has insisted that Kepa Arrizabalaga is adapting to English football far quicker than David de Gea did when he initially arrived at Manchester United.

Arrizabalaga, who became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when he signed for Chelsea in the summer, is slowly getting used to the rigours of the Premier League and was impressive during the Blues' win against Southampton.




The Spaniard also handled the pressure of the Europa League without much discomfort and managed to keep a clean sheet on both Chelsea's outings so far this season in the competition.

The 23-year-old has settled in well at Stamford Bridge and Sinclair thinks he is doing a commendable job filling the void left behind by Thibaut Courtois, who joined Real Madrid in the summer.
 


Sinclair also insisted that Arrizabalaga is adapting to English football much faster than De Gea, who took a considerable amount of time to get used to the league when he first arrived at Old Trafford from Spain.

“He's doing alright, I like him”, Sinclair told Chelsea TV.


“When you look at De Gea, coming from the same country, how good De Gea is now and how long it took him to settle – a lot longer.

“For 18 months there were massive question marks around De Gea.

“This guy has come in at a nice pace and I think he's only going to get better and better when he gets used to the league.”

Arrizabalaga has been called up to represent Luis Enrique’s Spain for their games against England (UEFA Nations League) and Wales (friendly) during the international break.
 