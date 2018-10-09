Compare Him With David de Gea – Former Chelsea Star Hails Kepa Arrizabalaga

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has insisted that Kepa Arrizabalaga is adapting to English football far quicker than David de Gea did when he initially arrived at Manchester United.



Arrizabalaga, who became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when he signed for Chelsea in the summer, is slowly getting used to the rigours of the Premier League and was impressive during the Blues' win against Southampton.











The Spaniard also handled the pressure of the Europa League without much discomfort and managed to keep a clean sheet on both Chelsea's outings so far this season in the competition.



The 23-year-old has settled in well at Stamford Bridge and Sinclair thinks he is doing a commendable job filling the void left behind by Thibaut Courtois, who joined Real Madrid in the summer.





Sinclair also insisted that Arrizabalaga is adapting to English football much faster than De Gea, who took a considerable amount of time to get used to the league when he first arrived at Old Trafford from Spain.



“He's doing alright, I like him”, Sinclair told Chelsea TV.



“When you look at De Gea, coming from the same country, how good De Gea is now and how long it took him to settle – a lot longer.



“For 18 months there were massive question marks around De Gea.



“This guy has come in at a nice pace and I think he's only going to get better and better when he gets used to the league.”



Arrizabalaga has been called up to represent Luis Enrique’s Spain for their games against England (UEFA Nations League) and Wales (friendly) during the international break.

