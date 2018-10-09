Don’t Know If I Can Give Advice – French Youngster Assesses Arsenal Failure

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal youngster Jeff Reine-Adelaide has insisted that he harbours no regrets about his time at the Emirates and will not tell fellow talents not to follow in his footsteps.



The winger completed a permanent move to Angers last summer from Arsenal after failing to make the grade with the north London club and has been impressive in Ligue 1.











His performances have led to him earning a call-up to the France Under-21s squad and he is enjoying life in his homeland, where he has been playing regular football for Angers.



The Frenchman joined Arsenal’s ranks from Lens in 2015 even before he made a senior appearance in football and Reine-Adelaide indicated that he should have played at senior level before joining a club of the Gunners' stature.





However, he has no regrets over his time at Arsenal and stressed that playing for the north London side made him a better player.



The youngster told French outlet Foot Mercato: “I think I missed playing a few games before coming to a top club like Arsenal.



“But I have no regrets because I know I was young.



"There is no regret to have as it made me better and I am happy today.”



Reine-Adelaide made just eight senior appearances for Arsenal before leaving the club and admits that he is not in a position to suggest whether French youngsters should join the Premier League giants.



“I don’t know whether it’s for me to give them advice, but I didn’t succeed there.



“Everyone has their own career path and maybe someone else will go there and succeed directly.”

