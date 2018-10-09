Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Could Accept Real Madrid Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte could agree to take charge of Real Madrid if the Spanish champions come calling for him in the middle of the season.



Julen Lopetegui was sacked as Spain head coach a few days before the start of the World Cup for accepting the Real Madrid post.











However, his future at Real Madrid has come under the scanner after a poor start to the season and his team are now on a four-game winless streak, where they have not scored a single goal.



Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is losing patience with the head coach and is claimed to have told Lopetegui that he will be sacked if his side lose to Barcelona at the end of the month.





Conte is believed to be one of the coaches the club are considering at the moment and according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the Italian could accept the challenge of managing the European champions.



The former Italy boss has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in the summer and it has been claimed he is still on the payroll at Stamford Bridge.



Real Madrid wanted the Italian in the summer, but Conte refused to take up a new role so early after leaving Chelsea.



However, things have changed over and if the European champions offer him the job again this season, he is prepared to say yes.

