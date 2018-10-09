XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/10/2018 - 21:55 BST

He’s Massive For Us – Liverpool Skipper Keen To See Injured Star Return

 




Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has insisted that Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will still have an important role to play when he returns from injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is still recovering from the multiple ligament damage he suffered during Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg clash against AS Roma last season.




The 25-year-old is expected to be ruled out for the majority of the 2018/19 season and will face a race against time if he is to make an appearance for the first team this term.

The midfielder, who made the switch to Anfield from Arsenal at the beginning of last season, was enjoying a fruitful spell under Jurgen Klopp before the horrific injury sidelined him with a severe problem.
 


Henderson, who remains close to Oxlade-Chamberlain after playing alongside him at Under-21 level for England, insisted that the midfielder still has a crucial role to play when he returns from injury for the Reds.

“He’s a great lad and I just hope he can keep getting stronger and get back to us as soon as he can, because he’s a massive, massive player for us”, Henderson told Liverpool FC magazine.


“I’ve played with Ox for a long time, from England U21s upwards, and I knew how good he was then.

“It was a massive bonus that we signed him and I know he will come back stronger. When he does and he gets back into his rhythm, he’ll be straight back in.

“So, fingers crossed he keeps going the way he has been because I think he’s progressing well with his rehab.

“Hopefully that will continue because Ox has got a big part to play whenever he is back."

Oxlade-Chamberlain may have his work cut out earning a spot in the team when he returns to fitness for the Merseyside outfit, considering the rich competition for places in midfield at Anfield this season.
 