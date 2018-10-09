He’s Now Become Proper Chelsea Player – Blues Legend So Pleased For Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley thinks that Blues midfielder Ross Barkley has finally arrived as a player at the club after scoring his first goal against Southampton on Sunday.



Barkley has earned a recall to the England national team for the Three Lions’ UEFA Nations League games against Spain and Croatia during the international break.











The Chelsea midfielder is slowly reaping the benefits of playing under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea this season and marked his last outing for the Blues with a goal and an assist at St Mary’s.



The 24-year-old has earned the plaudits from his new manager for his tremendous improvement so far this season and is now being touted for a bright future ahead of him.





Langley, who started his senior career at Stamford Bridge, went on to claim that Barkley has now fully arrived as a Chelsea player and admitted that he is indeed happy for the young man.



“You look at it and you now think he's implanted himself in Chelsea Football Club as a proper player, a first team player”, Langley told Chelsea TV.



“Then he's been called into England – the momentum is with him.



“He's got a goal under his belt. Imagine that, you stroll through the door with your shoulders back and your chest out.



“I'm so pleased for the kid”, he concluded.



Barkley became the first Englishman since Frank Lampard in 2013 to score and register an assist in a single game for Chelsea during the win over Southampton on Sunday.

