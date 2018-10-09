I Wanted To Be Him – West Ham Star Reveals Admiration For Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell has revealed that he grew up admiring Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler.



The defender, who grew up in Liverpool, joined the Hammers in 2014 and enjoyed a stellar season that culminated with him being named Hammer of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.











The 28-year-old initially started off as an attacking player during his early days and admitted that he had an affection towards goalscorers while he was growing up.



Cresswell, who came through the youth ranks at another Merseyside club in the shape of Tranmere Rovers, revealed that Fowler was his hero.





The defender also admitted that his admiration towards Fowler blossomed from the fact that the striker grew up in Liverpool and went on to do well for the club.



“When I was a kid growing up in Liverpool, the first person I wanted to be was Robbie Fowler!” Cresswell told the club’s official website.



“Obviously when you’re a boy you just want to kick a ball against the fence or the wall and score goals and, at the time, Robbie Fowler was banging them in left, right and centre for Liverpool.



“At the time he came through, I was a boy and he was a young Scouse lad and he was doing really well.



“There are only two teams in Liverpool and you’re either a Red or a Blue and, growing up, I was a Liverpool fan and he was most probably the one I looked up to and wanted to be like”, he added.



Cresswell missed out on West Ham's visit to Anfield earlier this season, when they suffered a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool.

