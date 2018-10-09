XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/10/2018 - 21:49 BST

I’m Focused On Training – Barcelona and Liverpool Linked Krzysztof Piatek

 




Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, who has been linked with Liverpool and Barcelona, has insisted that he is paying no attention to transfer rumours and is focusing on matters on the pitch.

The striker has been in superb form for the Italian side this season, adding to the scoresheet nine times in seven games and added as many as four inside an hour in a Coppa Italia game against Lecce.




He was also handed his international debut for Poland in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland in September.

Piatek's performances have not gone unnoticed, with a number of clubs showing keen interest in securing the services of the player.
 


Liverpool have been claimed to be keen on Piatek, Barcelona, Juventus and Roma have also been listed as suitors.

But Piatek is determined not to take any notice of the rumours, dismissing thoughts Barcelona want him, and is focused on the training pitch.


“I doubt Barcelona are interested.

"When the papers start talking about me what I do is just concentrate on the next training session", Piatek told Polish outlet Sportowefakty.

Piatek joined Genoa in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of €4m from Cracovia.
 