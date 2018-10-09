Improve Mentally, West Ham Star Tells Team-Mates

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham full-back Pablo Zabaleta believes that each game in the Premier League is different from the other and his team need to learn and improve mentally to be ready to repeat 45 minutes of their display against Brighton.



After staying unbeaten in their last three league games, the Hammers finally tasted defeat as they were humbled 1-0 away from home by the Seagulls.











Manuel Pellegrini's side struggled to continue with their momentum on the south coast, coming up short.



Zabaleta believes that his team paid the price for early sloppiness and in spite of a good display in the second half, had to come away empty handed.





The need, Zabaleta believes, is therefore to be more consistent as a team and be prepared to stop such outcomes by learning and improving mentally.



“You need to be consistent as a team", Zabaleta told his club's official website.



"Week in, week out you need to play well enough to pick up points.



"This is the most competitive and demanding league, so you have to be ready to play one game against a team who likes to keep possession, then the next against someone who is more direct.



“Every game is different and you have to be prepared to stop this.



"Then when we have the ball we need to play like we did in the second half.



“At this moment, all we need to do is learn and improve mentally, to be ready to play in the way we did for the second half for the 90 minutes.”



The Hammers have now entered the international break and will resume their campaign in the league with a match against Tottenham Hotspur on 20th October.

