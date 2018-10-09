XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/10/2018 - 15:53 BST

Man City Benchmark For Us Now, Not Man Utd – Liverpool Legend

 




Former Liverpool defender Gary Gillespie has claimed that Manchester City have replaced Manchester United as the benchmark for Liverpool to aim for.

The Reds held their nerve to salvage a crucial point against Manchester City on Sunday at Anfield as both teams maintained their unbeaten start to the season following a goalless draw.




Jurgen Klopp’s men have been termed early contenders who can potentially usurp the defending champions at the end of this season, courtesy of their flying start to the new campaign.

In recent times Liverpool have regularly been looking to chase Manchester United and the Red Devils finished second last season, while the Reds came fourth.
 


But Gillespie believes that Manchester City have now replaced their city rivals Manchester United as the benchmark for Liverpool to aim ar.

“The benchmark was Man United for a long, long time. That's dropped away. City are the benchmark now”, Gillespie said on LFC TV.


“100 points last season, 106 goals or something like that they scored and the difference between Man City and Liverpool last season, 25 points.

“We've closed that already, but it's only a start, it's only eight games."

And Gillespie has urged Liverpool to match Manchester City over the course of a season, saying that alone would represent progress.

“If we're in this position come May or early May, then we can say we have made progress”, he explained.

Liverpool are currently level on points with Manchester City and Chelsea but the Reds have slipped down to third place in the table due to their inferior goal difference.