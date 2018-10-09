Man Utd Playing Waiting Game On Nemanja Matic Availability For Chelsea Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has returned from international duty after picking up an injury while preparing for Serbia’s upcoming matches during the international break.



Matic was named in the Serbia squad to face Montenegro and Romania during the international break, but Manchester United have now confirmed that the player has returned after picking up an injury.











The midfielder played the entirety of Manchester United’s gutsy 3-2 win over Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League and departed to join his national team soon after the victory.



However, the injury picked up by the player during training meant that he was forced to return back to his club.





The 30-year-old will undergo rehabilitation at the AON training complex under the club’s guidance after an assessment of his injury, but it remains to be seen if he will be ready to face Chelsea after the international break.



The Serbian joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in 2017 and had enjoyed two different spells under Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge before joining the Portuguese at Old Trafford.



Matic has made eight appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season and also picked up a red card during their win over Watford at Vicarage Road last month.

