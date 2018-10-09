Matches and Training Too, He Demands Lots – Liverpool Star On Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has admitted that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp demands a lot from his players, not just during matches, but also in training on a daily basis.



The Brazilian has made just three appearances for Liverpool since making the switch to Anfield in the summer in a reported £39m deal from AS Monaco.











The 24-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Brazil ahead of their friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Argentina, is yet to start a single game for Liverpool in the Premier League so far this season.



The midfielder has not been handed any favours whatsoever by the rich competition for places on offer at Anfield, but insisted that he is adapting well to his new surroundings.





Fabinho also admitted that Klopp demands a lot from his players, not just during the games, but also during training sessions on a daily basis.



“I’m playing a little bit more and that’s important to me because it’s important to adapt on the pitch by playing matches”, Fabinho told the club’s official website.



“It’s a new experience for me because Klopp has a different style of work from the way I’m used to – but this is something I will learn.



“I have learned a few things from him but it is just the start.



“He is a coach who demands a lot from his players, not only in matches but also on a daily basis in training”, the Brazilian revealed.



Fabinho remained on the bench as an unused substitute during Liverpool’s 0-0 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

