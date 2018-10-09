Mateusz Klich Took His Chance – Leeds Star Happy For Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw believes Mateusz Klich is a good example for players of how to make the most of opportunities presented to them.



Klich spent the second half of last season on loan at FC Utrecht and was largely expected to leave Leeds during the summer transfer window.











The Pole impressed Marcelo Bielsa during pre-season and the Leeds boss decided to keep him at the club as part of the squad, with Forshaw expected to be ahead of him in the pecking order.



However, former Middlesbrough midfielder’s injury just before the start of the new season gave Klich the break he needed and the midfielder has not put a foot wrong – he is now one of the first names on the team-sheet.





Forshaw lamented getting injured after feeling in top shape during pre-season, but feels Klich is the best example of what a player should do with the opportunities presented to him.



He feels he is getting back to peak shape, but conceded that he needs to wait for his opportunity now because of his team-mate’s form.



“It has been frustrating”, the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post.



“I came back in pre-season, looked after myself and felt really sharp and fit. My intensity was there, but it is one of those things, unfortunately.



“I broke a bone in my foot and you have just got to get on with it. But I do feel to be getting back to my level now.



“Fair play, ‘Klichy’ got a chance and took it.



“That is a lesson for everyone. You get your chance and take it – that is how it is.



“I have got to bide my time, but I feel like I am gaining fitness more and more. Hopefully, I can contribute.”



Forshaw came on as a substitute in Leeds’ last six Championship games and is still waiting for his first start of the season.

