Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs Coach Take In Match in Spain

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was at the Wanda Metropolitano at the weekend, along with Spurs goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez, to watch Atletico Madrid in action against Real Betis.



Pochettino’s Tottenham side scored a narrow 1-0 win over Cardiff City at Wembley on Saturday and the Argentine then flew south to Spain with his coach to take in some La Liga action.











The 46-year-old, who started his coaching career in Spain with Espanyol, has remained a fan of Spanish football and opted to take in some La Liga action.



Pochettino chose to be in the Spanish capital to watch the game and took Jimenez with him.





He took in the action between Atletico Madrid and Real Betis at the venue for this season’s Champions League final.



It is unclear who Pochettino was watching in particular, but former Tottenham goalkeeper Pau Lopez was in action for Real Betis and put in an impressive performance.



He spent a season on loan at Tottenham without playing a single minute of football and returned to Spain last year.

