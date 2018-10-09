Paul Pogba Plays Down Ballon d’Or Chances, Talks Up France Team-mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has claimed that many of his France team-mates deserve to win the Ballon d’Or over him this season.



Pogba, who played a key role in dragging Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, has been included on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or.











The Frenchman’s form for Manchester United has been patchy, but he played an instrumental role from midfield in France’s World Cup triumph in Russia during the summer.



Pogba conceded his French team-mates such as Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane or N’Golo Kante are ahead of him in the race to win the accolade.





Pogba says he is not pushing himself forward, and the Frenchman doesn’t feel he will win the Ballon d’Or.



“Whether it is Griezmann or Kylian or Raphael, they deserve it much more than me”, Pogba said in an interview with AFP.



“I cannot nominate one, but I hope it is one of the three, one of four if you include N’Golo Kante.



“That’s all I hope anyway because there are many who deserve it but I am not putting myself in it.”



Manchester United are hoping to see the best of Pogba in the coming months as they look to recover from a bad start to their Premier League campaign.

