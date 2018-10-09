Rangers Fans Have Helped With This – Former Ger Not Underestimating Supporter Effect

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Lee McCulloch has insisted the impact the club's fans have had on turning Ibrox into a fortress under Steven Gerrard this season should not be underestimated.



The Light Blues have won nine of their 10 games at home so far this season and are yet to taste defeat at Ibrox since the appointment of Gerrard earlier in the summer.











Rangers’ 3-0 win over Rapid Vienna in midweek was backed up with yet another dominant display at home as they ran out 3-1 winners against league leaders Hearts on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.



The Old Firm giants did not enjoy a good record at home under Pedro Caixinha last season and Gerrard has quickly brought an inspired change to the team’s form at home.





McCulloch believes the supporters have been a massive boost to the players and have created a raucous atmosphere for Rangers to feed off during most games this season.



And McCulloch, who was part of the Rangers squad that played in the UEFA Cup final, has insisted the effort put in by the fans to improve the club’s performances at home this season cannot be played down.



“The recruitment has been excellent, the team are better tactically and there are leaders across the pitch”, McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“But you can’t underestimate the role the fans have played as well.



“I was at the Rapid Vienna game on Thursday night and I couldn’t believe the atmosphere in the last 20 minutes or so and then when James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos scored.



“It was absolutely electric. That was Ibrox of old and that is the way it should be in every game.



“When you walk out of that tunnel at Ibrox and you see the stadium and you hear the crowd, what a buzz it gives you. What a feeling it is.



“It gives you an extra yard, there is no doubt. When you get to the closing stages of a game and you are getting tired, that roar from the supporters gives you encouragement and motivation.



“It is excitement, it is passion. It drives you on, it kicks you on."



Rangers have failed to take their home form on the road so far this season and are yet to win away from Ibrox in the Premiership.

