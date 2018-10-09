Recently Departed Arsenal Star Lauds Unai Emery For Putting Joy Back Into Training

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal youngster Jeff Reine-Adelaide has conceded that he would have loved to have worked more under Unai Emery in north London.



The 20-year-old left Arsenal for Angers last summer after spending three years at the club. He has impressed with his performances in Ligue 1, which has led to a France Under-21 call-up.











Reine-Adelaide, who made eight senior appearances for Arsenal, spent a brief period working under new Arsene boss Emery and admits that he was impressed with what he saw of the Spaniard.



He revealed that the new Arsenal boss brought the life and joy back to the Arsenal training ground and the youngster learned a lot from the tactical nature of the former Sevilla coach’s sessions.





The winger admits that he would have liked to spend a bit more time with Emery, but indicated that he is happy with life at Angers.



Speaking about Emery, the former Gunner told French outlet Foot Mercato: “The little I saw of him, he’s a very good coach.



“He brought back a lot of joy to the training sessions. He is a pure tactician. I learned a lot in three weeks with him.



“I would have liked to work with him. But it didn’t happen and I am at Angers.”



Arsenal are on a nine-game winning streak under Emery at the moment and are just two points off the Premier League summit.

