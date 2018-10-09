Stadium of Light Good Ground For Opportunity – Carlisle Boss On Sunderland Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlisle United manager John Sheridan insists that Sunderland's Stadium of Light will be a good place for him to give one or two of his fringe players the chance to enjoy some time on the pitch.



The League Two side will be making the trip to take on Jack Ross's side in a EFL Trophy game this evening.











While progress in the tournament remains a priority for Sheridan, he insists that the match will also ben an opportunity to give a few of his players, who haven't featured prominently, the chance to get on to the pitch and taste some first-team action at a ground such as the Stadium of Light.



“It’s a good stadium and it gives one or two of our players who haven’t been involved a chance of getting some pitch time”, Sheridan told his club's official website.





The chance the players will get in the match, the manager insists, will be owing to all the hard work they have been putting in on the training ground.



“Some who haven’t been playing will be involved because I think it’s important to reward players for the attitude they’ve shown in training.



“All of the players have been fantastic but, like every professional, they all want to play.



"I’ve said a number of times that I think any of them can step in and do a job for us at any time, so this is one of those opportunities for some of those lads.



“It won’t be easy because Sunderland are a good side.



"I have no doubt they’ll want to win it as well, so it should be a good game to watch.”



Sunderland have been solid at the Stadium of Light this season, not losing at the ground in League One yet.

