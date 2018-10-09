Sunderland Boss Jack Ross Not Losing Sleep Over Lack of Clean Sheets

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross insists that though he is concerned about his team failing to keep clean sheets, he will not lose sleep over it as the Black Cats are scoring goals to offset the issue.



The League One giants have so far scored 24 goals in 12 matches, the second highest figure in the league, after Peterborough United, who have managed 28.











As far as the number of goals conceded is concerned, the total stands at 13, a record that does not worry the team's 42-year-old manager.



Ross considers it "intriguing" that the entire focus appears to be on the those things that are not great, but in the "grand scheme of things" the manager insists that there is not too much to be worried about as Sunderland have been scoring plenty of goals.





On the issue of clean sheets alluding his side, Ross said at a press conference: "They are, but we’ve only lost one game in 12.



"I find it intriguing that we have this tendency to focus on things that don’t seem great. In the grand scheme of things, if you’re scoring more goals it’s not an issue.



"It concerns me enough to want to get better at it, but not enough to worry about it.



"We’ve been a good side this season and the clean sheets will come.



"By I encourage players to be expansive and to attack so I can’t be too disappointed if then leave ourselves open from time to time."



The Black Cats do not have a game this coming weekend, after their clash against Blackpool was postponed, but do play Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy this evening.

